Dec. 2, 1955—Jan. 6, 2023

CHESTERTOWN — Diane Elizabeth Smith, CCC-SLP, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Peters Hospital in Albany, NY on January 6, 2023.

She was born on December 2, 1955 in Syracuse, NY to her late parents, Kathryn and Robert Potts.

She is survived by her sister Karen; her adoring daughters Elaine, Elizabeth and Elyse; son-in-law, Andrew; grandchildren: Bentley, Allison, Carter and Jack; nephews and nieces; Sam, Scott, Sarah and Tara.

Diane lived life to the fullest. There was nothing she loved more than her family. She took great pride in her profession as a Speech Language Pathologist. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Master of Science. She was an avid lover of nature, literature and traveling with her sweetheart John.

Her grace, compassion for others, and servant’s heart leaves a legacy and sets a timeless example for anyone whose life she touched.

There will be a memorial service 4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the SonRise Lutheran Church, State Rte. 9, Pottersville, NY with a Celebration of Life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817 where Diane proudly served her community.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.