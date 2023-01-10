Dec. 2, 1955—Jan. 6, 2023
CHESTERTOWN — Diane Elizabeth Smith, CCC-SLP, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Peters Hospital in Albany, NY on January 6, 2023.
She was born on December 2, 1955 in Syracuse, NY to her late parents, Kathryn and Robert Potts.
She is survived by her sister Karen; her adoring daughters Elaine, Elizabeth and Elyse; son-in-law, Andrew; grandchildren: Bentley, Allison, Carter and Jack; nephews and nieces; Sam, Scott, Sarah and Tara.
Diane lived life to the fullest. There was nothing she loved more than her family. She took great pride in her profession as a Speech Language Pathologist. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Master of Science. She was an avid lover of nature, literature and traveling with her sweetheart John.
Her grace, compassion for others, and servant’s heart leaves a legacy and sets a timeless example for anyone whose life she touched.
There will be a memorial service 4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the SonRise Lutheran Church, State Rte. 9, Pottersville, NY with a Celebration of Life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817 where Diane proudly served her community.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.