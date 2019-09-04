July 25, 1947 — Aug. 29, 2019
GRANVILLE – Diane Jean (Trask) Liebig, 72, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Aug. 29, 2019.
Dolly was born on July 25, 1947, to Osborne H. and Angeline M. (Furlo) Trask. She was a 1965 graduate of Granville High School. She married Truman T. Liebig Jr. on April 7, 1967.
Dolly loved to travel and she and Truman had taken several cruises, including a Mediterranean cruise. They had also taken trips to France, Italy, England, Scotland and numerous places throughout the US.
She loved to laugh with family and friends and was always a joy to be around. She was dearly loved by those who really knew her.
Dolly also loved animals and hated to hear of anyone being mean to animals. She was a truly kind person. She loved music and art (she especially loved “Starry Night” by Van Gogh), and above all she loved her family. Taking vacations with her grandchildren was something she always looked forward to.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Martha. Besides her husband of over 52 years, she is survived by her sons, Douglas and Jeffrey (Bridget); and her grandchildren, Michael Trask Liebig and Sydney Ann Liebig. She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Nolan, Laurie Liebig and Sharon (Paul) Giambatista, and their children.
As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses she looked forward to being reunited with her family in the resurrection.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Granville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Route 22 (at N. Grimes Road) Granville.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.