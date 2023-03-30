Dec. 23, 1962—March 23, 2023

CORINTH — Diane Carol Brean, 60, passed away following a long illness on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with loved ones by her side.

Born Dec. 23, 1962, in Sioux Falls, SD, she was the daughter of Delbert Seminole, Jr. and Margie Ragsdale.

Following her graduation from high school, Diane started working as a waitress. She loved making people’s day.

She loved spending time with her family and friends, and absolutely adored her three children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was always proud of all their accomplishments. She also loved spending time with her fur babies: Mattie, Kitty, Shadow, and Tiger. In addition, Diane enjoyed going to the racetrack to see the horses with her friend Joel.

She had a smile that could light up a room, and a laugh we can still hear.

In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased by her brothers: Randy Gardner, Dale Seminole of CA, and Daniel Seminole of ND.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Shannon Dorvee (Jeffrey) of Queensbury, Scott Brean, Jr. (Schyler) of Ballston Spa, and Chantal DeShaw (Jeremy) of Fort Ann; grandchildren: Tyler Dorvee, Landan Dorvee and Beckham Brean; sisters: Cheryl Ragsdale, Cheyenne Seminole of ND, Prairie Rose Seminole, Dakota Harmon, Tashina Seminole, Rebecca Berge of MN, Sharon Firethunder of OK and Merri Killsree of WY; brothers: Ree Seminole (Lindsey Simon) of OR, and Simione Seminole of SD; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets: Mattie, Kitty, Shadow, and Tiger.

Visitation will take place Sunday, April 2, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Saratoga Hospital, 99 Restaurants, and her dear friend, Joel Skonieczny who took care of her in her final days.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.