Dec. 20, 1942—Nov. 25, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Diane C. Purner, 78, passed away on November 25, 2021, at Albany Medical Center, following a stroke.

Born on December 20, 1942, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Charles and Madalyn (Coates) Nicholson.

Diane was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

Diane was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls. She served as Church Secretary, Treasurer, Director of the Choir and Director of the Bell Choir. For the fall Bazaar, she built so many of the items throughout the years that were sold, along with her homemade candy and craft items. She was just always willing to help out where-ever needed.

Diane enjoyed her horses and huge garden years ago, along with all the other animals. Diane was very talented with anything that she wanted to learn, which is such an extensive list. Throughout the years she belonged to many area organizations.

In 1962, she married Paul Purner and together they raised two sons, Michael and Peter. Upon retirement, they began spending their winters in Homosassa, FL.

She will be remembered as a hardworking, kindhearted, self-sufficient person, who was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone.

In addition to her husband, Paul Purner, she was predeceased by her brother, Clyde Nicholson and her sister, Gail Nicholson.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael Purner and his fiancee, Brenda Nutting and Peter Purner; her grandchildren: Amanda (Scott) Traylor, Joseph, William, and Nikita Purner; her great-grandchildren: Zachary and Nyla Traylor; her sister, Linda (Bill) Haessly; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Peggy Norton, of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

Burial will follow at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls, 118 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.