Sept. 21, 1936 — May 18, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Diane C. Benton of Indian Lake born on September 21, 1936 passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at home with her loving family, after a short illness. Diane was born in Mattydale, New York and was the daughter of Chester and Luella (Waite) Chapman. Diane lived in the Syracuse area until she was a teenager. She moved to Poughkeepsie where she graduated from Wappinger Falls High School in 1955. After graduation she moved to Indian Lake, met Frank Benton, was smitten and they married December 4, 1955. Together they raised their five children and became “The Crow Hill Bentons”.
Diane was retired from many jobs. She would often say she was a “Jane of all trades but a master of none”. Her favorite place in the whole world was Timberlock. She was their head cook, nicknamed “Cookie” for 13 years. Diane was part of the Timberlock family since 1975. Prior to that, worked at several area restaurants as both wait staff and cook. In 1975, she became a bus driver, worked for Indian Lake Central School and shuttled for several other companies where she was known as the “singing bus driver”. Diane became one of three volunteer EMT’s for the Indian Lake Ambulance Corp, at the time. Let’s just say she went on a lot of calls. In 1988 Diane moved to Poughkeepsie to care for her elderly mother and worked as a Developmental Aid for Wassaic DDSO until she retired in 1999. She moved back to Indian Lake in 2001.
Diane was known as a Miss Fix-It, who could cob together just about anything. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and dabbling in the family genealogy. She was a card-shark at pinochle and most recently loved playing solitaire on her cell phone. She had a passion for traveling, especially with her daughters. Diane had many stories, known for bending an ear and handing out many helpful hints, she could make friends with anyone. One of her favorite past-times was calling people just to chat. Diane was a longtime member of the Parker/Benton American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed eating lunch with her friends at the Senior Center. The Inn on Gore Mountain was her favorite restaurant and she would never say no to an invitation to go out.
Diane leaves behind her two daughters, Mary Benton Frasier, Lori Phoebe Benton and partner Linc Marsac; her two sons, Joseph Benton and Robert Benton partner Tina Bennett all from Indian Lake; son-in-law, Drew Bowker of Austin, Texas; Lisa Schneider of Trenton, New Jersey; her sisters and brothers, Bonnie and James Vastbinder, Chester “Lige” and Julie Chapman, Donald and Sharri Casler and Carolyn Casler; her grandchildren, Sarah Frasier and Jerrid, Benjamin and Ashlei Frasier, Angela (Frasier) and Joshua Sawyer, Jonathon Benton and Lisa Gordon, Amber Bennett, Mike Alteri Daniel and Danielle Bennett, Preston Bowker and Samantha Hines, Sam Bowker, Daniella Albano, Matt Grothe and Julie Francisco Frasier; great-grandchildren, Noah, Logan, Joshua, Matthew, Joel, Ayla, Alec, Haylee, Aleah, Everllei, Joey, Jamison, Thomas, Hayden, Andrew, Lawrence, Neveah, Andrew, Caleb, Rodney, Valentina and Evrusini. Everyone knew her as Grama D. Diane also left behind several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Predeceased include her husband Frank Benton; her daughter, Louann Benton and her grandson Frank Frasier; Helen Dittami and Don Andres; her parents, Luella and Donald Casler, Chester and Eleanor Chapman; her brothers and sisters, David and Lynn Chapman, Robert Casler, Lois and James Armstrong.
A graveside service will be conducted at Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Indian Lake Ambulance Corp or American Legion Auxiliary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.
