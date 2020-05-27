INDIAN LAKE — Diane C. Benton of Indian Lake born on September 21, 1936 passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at home with her loving family, after a short illness. Diane was born in Mattydale, New York and was the daughter of Chester and Luella (Waite) Chapman. Diane lived in the Syracuse area until she was a teenager. She moved to Poughkeepsie where she graduated from Wappinger Falls High School in 1955. After graduation she moved to Indian Lake, met Frank Benton, was smitten and they married December 4, 1955. Together they raised their five children and became “The Crow Hill Bentons”.

Diane was retired from many jobs. She would often say she was a “Jane of all trades but a master of none”. Her favorite place in the whole world was Timberlock. She was their head cook, nicknamed “Cookie” for 13 years. Diane was part of the Timberlock family since 1975. Prior to that, worked at several area restaurants as both wait staff and cook. In 1975, she became a bus driver, worked for Indian Lake Central School and shuttled for several other companies where she was known as the “singing bus driver”. Diane became one of three volunteer EMT’s for the Indian Lake Ambulance Corp, at the time. Let’s just say she went on a lot of calls. In 1988 Diane moved to Poughkeepsie to care for her elderly mother and worked as a Developmental Aid for Wassaic DDSO until she retired in 1999. She moved back to Indian Lake in 2001.