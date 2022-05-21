Feb. 7, 1953—May 18, 2022

GRANVILLE — Diane (Blake) Wescott, passed away on May 18, 2022 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. Diane was born on Feb. 7, 1953 in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of Charles and Beverly (Hughes) Blake. She was a 1971 graduate of Granville High School, and graduated from Castleton State University with a masters of arts in education.

Diane taught mathematics at Granville High School until retiring in 2009. She was a school trip leader to many different places, the NHS advisor and was a class advisor to multiple different graduation classes. Diane taught all students and always believed, no matter what a student’s previous math scores, that they could learn and pass the Regents exams.

Diane was very active in the community of Granville. She was the Girl Scouts District Chair and a troop leader for over 30 years. Diane had a great vision and design to make crafts and was a member of the Crafty Women of the United Church of Granville. She devoted much of her time, to the Granville Peniel Presbyterian Church and loved to help out at community meals and serve at the area food bank. Diane was always there to share time, to listen, and to care for people that needed someone.

She loved to spend time with her three grandkids, whether watching them in the school play, watching them play sports, or watching their dance recitals. Diane loved to garden and cared for beautiful flowers indoors and outdoors.

Diane was predeceased by her father Charles Blake, her mother Beverly Blake and her loving husband of 45 years, Daniel Wescott. She is survived by her children: Lisa Lipp and husband Michael of Branford, CT and Kyle Wescott and wife Michele of Hudson, MA. Diane was blessed with three amazing grandchildren: Ryan, Nathan and Katelyn Lipp; she is survived by her twin sister Denise VanDerwarker and husband Ron of Clovis, NM; and her younger sister, Lori Blake and friend Ed Bassett of Andover, MA. She leaves behind her extended family that she loved so much; as well, mother-in-law Harriett Wescott; brothers-in-law: Leonard Wescott and Ann MacAfer of Clifton Park, Richard Wescott and Cheryl Bennett of Whitehall, Ronald and Ann Wescott of Stockbridge, VT; and sisters-in-law: Norene and Fred Russo of Glens Falls and Linda and Robert Toerner of Seabrook, TX; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A private burial service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022. A memorial service for all friends, family, and community members will be held at the church, Granville Presbyterian Church on June 26, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made in Diane’s memory to the United Church of Granville, PO Box 117, Granville, NY 12832.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.