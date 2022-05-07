Diane Babette (Vanderminden) Baker

Jan. 26, 1939 - April 16, 2022

GRANVILLE — Diane Babette (Vanderminden) Baker passed away very unexpectedly on April 16, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1939, in Granville, NY the daughter of Alfred and Emma (DeGroff) Vanderminden.

Diane was a graduate of St. Lawrence University. She was a talented teacher, gifted writer and avid reader. In addition to many accomplishments, she was an outstanding fiber artist. She hand carded, dyed, spun and knit wool. She donated many hats to the NICU at Glens Falls Hospital. She enjoyed sharing her vast fiber talents with anyone who was interested in learning this craft. She could be seen at the Washington County Fair for many years promoting this art.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 57 years, Donald Baker. She was a beloved mother of twin girls: Deborah Ann Gould (Michael Pacyna) and Donna Diane Smallarz (Jeff); she was blessed with four grandchildren who benefited from her love and caring. She appreciated the place that her neighbors Doug and Beth Myers held in her life and her nephew Nat Baker and (Anne).

She was an amazing woman who will be missed by all who knew her.

At her request there will be no public services. This obituary was written by her granddaughter Emily with her from her cousins Donald and Joseph and her younger brother David.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home.