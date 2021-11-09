Nov. 26, 1939—Oct. 30, 2021

OCALA, FL — Diana (Toni) Steele passed away peacefully on October 30, 2021 in Ocala, Florida.

She was born November 26, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York to Salvatore Vallone and Rose Schiavelli Vallone. Before moving to Florida, Toni, as she was known to her friends, spent many years in the Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls and Greenwich area. She was a wonderful Daughter, Mother, Wife, Grandmother and Sister, Friend and Entrepreneur. She had a kind and generous heart and she genuinely loved people, letting them know through countless kindnesses and by being loving and present even in the smallest of interactions.

She loved animals and she delighted at the sight of children and would cuddle and kiss any baby she could get her hands on. She loved plants and flowers and cradled the blooms of her rose bushes, whispering kind words of appreciation to them. Growing things brought her tremendous joy.

She was a fierce and faithful friend, loved to laugh (which she did all the time) and built two successful businesses before she retired. She always missed working and never seemed to slow down.

She was “soft” in the most beautiful and meaningful ways. She had an innate sense of style and loved to dress for a day or an evening out. She loved a good spin on the dance floor.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Sal and Rose Vallone; her sister, Dolores Vallone; her brother, Rodney Vallone and her granddaughter, Emily Latalladi.

She is survived by her husband, William Steele; her children: Donna (Tom) Lampkins, Nina Casale, Nicholas Steele, Deborah Latalladi, Sheri (Tom Marcellus) Steele, Kristi (Greg Worsa) Jennings; her nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held later, on a date yet to be determined.