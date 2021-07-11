Sept. 28, 1945—July 1, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Diana Margaret McFarland, 75, entered into eternal life on July 1, 2021.

Diana was born on September 28, 1945, in Cambridge to George Henry McFarland and Margaret Milner McFarland. She was the loving mother of two sons who survive her: Todd (Stacie) Trulli and Kyle (Melissa) McFarland; and grandmother to: Nathan Trulli, Noah Trulli, Charlotte McFarland, Aubrey McFarland, and Ellis McFarland.

Diana loved Cambridge with all of her being. She loved telling tales about her fun times and mischief with her friends, many of whom she still kept in contact with. Amongst many of the things her family did for Cambridge—Diana was always proud that she had gifted the Cambridge Historical Society to the town upon her ownership. Diana loved spending summers in her youth at Green Pond and Lake St. Catherine.

After graduation from Russell Sage with Honors, she enjoyed a brief career with International Paper before leaving the workforce to raise her two sons.

Diana became owner of the Brew N’ Stew restaurant in Warrensburg in 2001 and quickly changed the name to George Henry’s in memory of her father.