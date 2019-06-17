January 7, 1939 — June 13, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Diana Lou Young, 80, of Reservoir Drive, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home, with her beloved husband by her side.
Born Jan. 7, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Edna (Ryan) Withers.
She accepted Christ as her savior at a young age and is now in the presence of her loving Lord.
Diana graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. She also graduated from Nyack College, in Nyack, in 1962. She met her husband, Rev. Thomas Young, while attending Nyack College. They were married in 1962 in Zanesville, Ohio and were happily married for 56 years.
She served with her husband, who pastored churches with the Christian and Missionary Alliance for 37 years in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Warrensburg from 1979 to 2001. While living in Warrensburg, she worked in school offices at Warrensburg Central School. Upon retiring in Queensbury, she became an active member of Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls.
Diana’s favorite scripture was Isaiah 41:10.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Thomas Young; three children, one son, Stephen and his wife, Lauren, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania and two daughters, Rebecca Winger of Mansfield, Ohio and Deborah Rose and her husband, Robert, of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy Corbett and her husband, Robert, of Zanesville, Ohio.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A graveside ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Pine View Cemetery.
A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
