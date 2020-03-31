Derek P. Wilkinson

Nov. 18, 1990 — March 27, 2020

GREENWICH — Derek Wilkinson, 29, a resident of Derby Road in Greenwich, passed away following a brief illness at his home.

He was born in Albany, New York on Nov. 18, 1990 to Peter and Lee Ann (Derby) Wilkinson.

Derek was a 2009 graduate of Greenwich Central School and achieved his NYS certification in welding in 2010. He was employed by the Fort Miller Group in Greenwich working in their Fab 3 plant. Derek was a true outdoorsman he had a passion for hunting, fishing, and 4-Wheeling in his JEEP. He loved hiking in the mountains of Lake George especially Black and Buck Mountain.

He married Tina Durst on Aug. 15, 2015 on the family property in Greenwich. Derek was an affectionate man who cared for his family and others. He could light up the room with his funny, always joking attitude. He will be remembered for making others laugh and when you asked him “So?”, He would reply “Sew buttons on ice cream!”

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lyle Sr. and Jackie Wilkinson; and brother-in-law Zachary Durst.