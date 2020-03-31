Derek P. Wilkinson
Nov. 18, 1990 — March 27, 2020

GREENWICH — Derek Wilkinson, 29, a resident of Derby Road in Greenwich, passed away following a brief illness at his home.

He was born in Albany, New York on Nov. 18, 1990 to Peter and Lee Ann (Derby) Wilkinson.

Derek was a 2009 graduate of Greenwich Central School and achieved his NYS certification in welding in 2010. He was employed by the Fort Miller Group in Greenwich working in their Fab 3 plant. Derek was a true outdoorsman he had a passion for hunting, fishing, and 4-Wheeling in his JEEP. He loved hiking in the mountains of Lake George especially Black and Buck Mountain.

He married Tina Durst on Aug. 15, 2015 on the family property in Greenwich. Derek was an affectionate man who cared for his family and others. He could light up the room with his funny, always joking attitude. He will be remembered for making others laugh and when you asked him “So?”, He would reply “Sew buttons on ice cream!”

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Lyle Sr. and Jackie Wilkinson; and brother-in-law Zachary Durst.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Tina Durst Wilkinson; poodle, Sophie; dachshund, Ozzy; his grandparents, Theodore and Barbara A. Derby; his aunt and uncle Jeff and Trina Derby; his cousins, Heather and Stephen Burkhart and family, Jessica and Shane Brophy and family, Kassie Derby and family, Cameron Derby, David Derby, and Rebecca and Jillian Wilkinson; his sisters-in-law, Jillian (Brian) Cogan and their children Evan and Brooklyn, Erica Durst, Jacqueline Durst, Angelina Durst and Loren Durst; close friends Bryce Leone, Derek Rogers and Ryan Huser; and his co-workers at FAB3.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Derek’s name may be made to SAVE, Suicide Awareness Voices of Education at www.save.org.

“Everyone’s life matters, Life is precious value it!”

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

