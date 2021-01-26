Aug. 3, 1941—Jan. 22, 2021

CHIPLEY, FL—Dennis Richard Mundy, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 in Florida.

Born on Long Island, NY on August 3, 1941, Dennis was the son of the late Francis and Muriel Mundy.

Dennis served in the Army during the Vietnam War at Fort Lewis, Tacoma Washington. Upon leaving the Army, he served as a police officer in Nassau County, NY.

In 1971, he relocated to Florida, where he started Mundy’s TV. He moved that business to Warrensburg in 1973 and stayed there for almost 20 years. He was very involved with civic duties. He joined and later become President of the Chamber of Commerce. He was a founding member of the Warrensburg chapter of the Lion’s club. He later became ‘King Lion’ of that organization. How we all picked on him for that title!

Dennis expanded Mundy’s TV from a small family shop to a large Home Center. Dennis ‘retired’ in 1991, selling Mundy’s and moving to Arizona and focusing on real estate. After ten years, Dennis started his second retirement in Florida. He continued to work in real estate until his health forced him to truly retire. Dennis and Dot also raised poodles. You never saw him sitting down in the last ten years of his life without at least three to four poodles on his lap.