July 1, 1962 — Oct. 25, 2019
DIAMOND POINT and BROOKLYN — Dennis Patrick Murphy, born July 1, 1962, reached his “end of watch” on Friday morning with his wife, Mary Lu, by his side after a courageous battle with 9/11-related cancer.
He attended Paul Smiths College, where he met his wife, and they both earned their degree in forestry. After appointment to the New York City police department on Jan. 21, 1985, his tenacity and dedication to the job allowed for a rapid rise through the ranks. He earned the rank of detective in March 1992 and was promoted to detective second grade in 2004. He was born and raised in the neighborhood of the 67th Precinct of Flatbush Brooklyn, where he served for the majority of his career.
After 9/11, due to his career experience, he was assigned to the morgue. Dennis worked identifying and cataloguing remains and provided invaluable closure for many victims’ families. Although retired, after his 2017 diagnosis he continued to help others as he worked tirelessly to bring awareness to fellow first responders. Dennis was relentless in his work with the Fealgood Foundation, H.O.P.S. and WTC Registry, helping to register many people, and went on to be instrumental in the passing of the VCF Bill.
In 2007, Dennis retired to his dream home on Trout Lake, where he spent as much time on the water as possible. He loved to hunt, golf, boat on Trout Lake and spend time with his family.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Caroline and Jerry Murphy.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lu; sons, Sean (Kayla) and Brian; as well as siblings, Timmy (Annmarie) and Patti (Paul). Dennis will also be missed by in-laws, Sonja and John; and his nieces and nephews, Caroline, Paul Blaize, Jamie and TJ.
Friends and family may call on Dennis’s family from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Marine Park Funeral Home, 3024 Quentin Road, Brooklyn.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. Family and friends are invited to gather at Marine Park Funeral Home one hour prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to H.O.P.S. or Amanda’s Hope.
As Dennis would want included: To learn more about the World Trade Center Health Program, visit cdc.gov/WTC or call the main line of the Queens Clinical Center at (718) 267-2420.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
