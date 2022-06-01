June 11, 1954—May 20, 2022

BENNINGTON, VT — Dennis P. Regan 67, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022.

Dennis was born June 11, 1954, in Glen Cove, NY, son of the late Stephen D. Regan, and Emily Joy Cook.

Dennis made his career in the automobile business. With his first job in sales, at his dad’s dealership — Regal Cadillac, in Bayville, Long Island. Later he moved on to sales at other dealerships, then to vehicle finance, and retired in dealer computer systems support. He had a true passion for computers and technology, and anyone who knew him knew that.

In June of 1981, he married Debra Hourihan, and on May 29, 1990, their daughter Erin Joy Regan was born.

Dennis would be described as one of the most fun-loving, smart, witty, men you ever knew. In Dennis’s younger years he loved to bend a rule and live life to the fullest. Sometimes on the edge, but in the best ways! He truly loved life.

Dennis will be remembered for many things, but largely his passion for music, both playing it and listening to it — and for being the loving father he was to Erin, and the best “Grampy” to his granddaughter, Taylee Jo Raye Mccoy — Erin was truly his pride and JOY, and when his granddaughter was born on April 20, 2016, she was his RAYE of sunshine.

Dennis cherished every moment of the summer weekends he spent with his dad and stepmother Josephine at his dad’s beloved colonial ancestral home in Mayfield, NY.

No services are being held at this time but friends and family are encouraged to reach out with memories of Dennis at 518-321-1840.