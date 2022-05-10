Dennis Michael Coker

Nov. 19, 1946 - APril 30, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Dennis Michael Coker peacefully entered into eternal life on April 30, 2022. He will be deeply missed.

Born on November 19, 1946 in New York City, Dennis was the beloved first son to Rita (Favor) and James MacCormack Coker. Dennis was raised in Brooklyn until the family relocated to Loudonville when he was 12. Although he spent most of his life in the Capital District, Dennis identified as a Brooklynite with many fond memories of his upbringing in their Bay Ridge brownstone where he was doted on by an adoring grandmother.

Dennis attended Vennard Maryknoll Junior Seminary Prep, where he learned French and once played soccer. He was a proud 1968 graduate of Siena College and went on to teach English at Colonie and Stillwater, NY High Schools.

Later, he began his career with New York State, primarily in OPWDD, retiring after 40 plus years of loyal service.

While he left education behind, he remained a teacher in all aspects of his life, offering solid advice and guidance to his coworkers, family, and friends.

An exceedingly intelligent man and an avid reader, Dennis could (and did) speak at length about any of the classics or a good contemporary mystery. He was an extremely talented musician and singer, and in addition to being the Music Director at Holy Cross Church in Albany, NY for many years, performed with Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, New York Catholic Choral, Adirondack Community College Choir and innumerable wedding ceremonies. A lifelong devoted Catholic and lover of liturgical music, he shared his vast knowledge on "Voices of Catholic Radio" on Siena Radio for 10 years, which he co-hosted.

While Dennis enjoyed performing, he was most alive when sharing his love of music and was most proud when speaking of the talents and accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He heaped praise unstintingly and supported those he loved without reservation.

He was a remarkable storyteller and rejoiced in regaling a captive audience with his many tales. Dennis was a devoted friend. Many of his numerous friendships began in high school, and he spent much of his retirement "keeping in touch" with friends from school and work.

Dennis was, above all, kind, a legacy he leaves to all those who knew him. Of the many roles he filled, husband, "dad", and "poppop" were Dennis' greatest.

Dennis is survived by his cherished wife and partner of 25 years, Susan Bartholomew of Queensbury, NY; four sons: James, Robert (Stephanie Belveg), Michael (Ida Eliasson), Andrew (Vania Cheung); and his brother, Kevin (Karen). He is also survived by four stepchildren: Timothy Bartholomew (Danielle), Michael Gorman (Leah), Rachel Hodge (Jason) and Ainsley Bar Telem (Elan).

Additionally, he will be missed greatly by 15 adoring grandchildren.

Friends may call on Dennis's family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Reverend Thomas Pettigrew, officiating.

Burial will be conducted privately in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.