Oct. 30, 1954 — Sept. 1, 2019
GREENWICH — Dennis M. Humiston, 64, a resident of County Route 113, passed away comfortably at his home Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 30, 1954 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Earl F. and Eunice Mae Flanders Humiston Sr.
Dennis had a passion for working on older cars and recently had been working on his brother John’s Rat Rod. He was always in his garage and kept the door open for everybody. He loved a beer with salt, and his grandchildren were his heart and soul.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Mike and John Humiston.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Pamela “FeFe” Humiston of Greenwich; one son, Randy (Stefanie) Rousseau of Argyle; two daughters, Nikki (Tom “Argyle”) Tefft and Tonya Humiston, both of Fort Edward; one grandson, Shawn “Grasshopper” Rivers Jr.; one granddaughter, Alexis “Lexi Bear” Rivers; siblings, Debbie (Frank) Brownell, Buck Humiston Jr., Luscious Lue Humiston and Gail Humiston; special nephews, who held a special place in his heart, Mitch and Bryan Humiston and Jeremy Brownell; his angel, Nicole Humiston; the father of his grandchildren, Shawn Rivers Sr., who he thought so dearly of; Josh Warner, who he thought of like a son; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at his garage, 5252 County Route 113, Greenwich. His request was to come have a beer with him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
