Dec. 21, 1952—July 17, 2023
GLENS FALLS — Dennis M. Cleveland, age 70, passed away July 17, 2023 after a long illness at Our Lady of Mercy Life Care Center in Guilderland. He was born on Dec. 21, 1952 in Glens Falls.
Dennis loved his family and cats. He enjoyed watching sports and reading mysteries.
The family wants to thank Our Lady of Mercy and Community Hospice for the compassionate care they provided.
We’ll see you again Denny Bird!
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
