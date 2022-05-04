Oct. 15, 1954—April 27, 2022

LILITZ, PA — Dennis L. “Denny” Martinez, 67, of Lititz, PA, and formerly of 7 Queen Ann Court, Queensbury, NY, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Born in Altoona, PA he was the son of W. William Martinez and the late Jane (Ghaner) Martinez.

Denny worked 30+ years in the banking industry, and most recently at Glens Falls National Bank, where he retired as regional manager and vice president. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving five years as personnel specialist.

In his spare time, Denny enjoyed working on cars and tinkering. He could fix anything. Denny was hardworking and generous, and always ready to lend a helping hand. He had a contagious smile and sense of humor — he loved to play jokes on people.

If it was a family gathering or celebration you could count on Denny being there — family was #1 and he would never miss those important celebrations. He insisted on all of us eating together at the dining room table every night and would set the table to “do his part.”

In addition to his father, Denny is survived by two children: Jordan B. Martinez and Nisa L. Martinez; his sister Dolores “Dori” Martinez; his brother-in-law Bill Caplan; and a niece, and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Cindy A. Caplan.

A memorial service will be held on May 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.