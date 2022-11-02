April 19, 1962—Oct. 29, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Dennis K. Daly, 60, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Born on April 19, 1962, he was the son of Leonard and Corleen “Corky” (Nicholson) Daly.

Dennis was a 1981 graduate of Glens Falls High School.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served 27 years during Operation Desert Storm and in Operation Iraqi Freedom. During his distinguished military career, he served in many roles, including as a drill sergeant where he achieved the rank of First Sergeant and earned several commendations and awards including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Following his retirement from the Army in 2007, he worked at the Glens Falls Cement Company (Lehigh Hanson Cement Group) and Warren County DPW as an Assistant Foreman.

In 2007, he met the love of his life Lisa Olsen, together they created a loving blended family of five children. They married on May 23, 2015, in South Glens Falls.

Dennis enjoyed traveling with his wife. He took great pride in making his yard the best in the neighborhood. His favorite pastimes included watching football with his boys and his dad, making donations to the casino, sunbathing in his back yard and spending time with his grandchildren. He could always be counted on to lend a hand if family, friends or a neighbor was in need.

His final selfless mission was as an organ donor where three major organs were successfully transplanted.

He was predeceased by his sister and best friend, Heather Daly.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Daly of Queensbury; his parents, Len and Corky Daly of Hudson Falls; his children: Joseph Daly and his significant other, Natasha Elms of South Glens Falls, Tyler Daly of Queensbury, Erica Smith and her husband, Kyle of Queensbury, Rebecca Winchell and her husband William of Glens Falls, Robert Davis and his wife Trishia of Simpsonville, SC; his beloved grandchildren: Dominick Daly, Myah Daly, Jaimison Elms, Alexis Killian, Kloe Smith, Isabella Smith, Carter Winchell, Ava Winchell, Aubrey Winchell, Madilyn Davis, Mackenzie Davis and Marshall Davis; his siblings: Sharileen Quinn and her husband John of VA, Brian Daly and his wife, Angie of MO, Heidi Gustafson and her husband, Timothy of Queensbury and Cathleen Miller and her husband, Daniel of Queensbury; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Daisy.

The family would like to thank both the GFH ICU nurses and the Center for Donation and Transplant staff who provided exceptional care to Dennis and his loved ones.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Services will be private.

Burial will take place in Pine View Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dennis may be made to The Adirondack Vets House, 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or The Community Chapel of West Glens Falls, PO Box 582, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

