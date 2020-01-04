July 20, 1949 — Dec. 31, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Dennis James “Jimmy” Linehan, 70, of Sierra Street, Glens Falls, New York, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.

Jimmy was born on July 20, 1949 in Glens Falls, the beloved son of William and Elizabeth (Vogel) Linehan.

He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, Class of 1967, Adirondack Community College and Siena College. He married Sueanne (Spellacy) Linehan on Sept. 16, 1978 in Glens Falls. After 42 years of service, he retired from the Golub Corporation.

Jimmy was a devoted family man and wonderful friend to many. He was a devout Roman Catholic, attending Mass every Sunday, often joined by his son, Dennis and three grandsons, Frederick, Liam and Rory. He cherished his “Poppy Pickup” days, when he would pick his grandsons up from school, and loved to watch their various activities from ice hockey and lacrosse to cross country and musical concerts. As a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, he was overjoyed to bring his grandsons to their first major league game at Yankee Stadium during the 2019 season.