July 20, 1949 — Dec. 31, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Dennis James “Jimmy” Linehan, 70, of Sierra Street, Glens Falls, New York, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.
Jimmy was born on July 20, 1949 in Glens Falls, the beloved son of William and Elizabeth (Vogel) Linehan.
He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, Class of 1967, Adirondack Community College and Siena College. He married Sueanne (Spellacy) Linehan on Sept. 16, 1978 in Glens Falls. After 42 years of service, he retired from the Golub Corporation.
Jimmy was a devoted family man and wonderful friend to many. He was a devout Roman Catholic, attending Mass every Sunday, often joined by his son, Dennis and three grandsons, Frederick, Liam and Rory. He cherished his “Poppy Pickup” days, when he would pick his grandsons up from school, and loved to watch their various activities from ice hockey and lacrosse to cross country and musical concerts. As a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, he was overjoyed to bring his grandsons to their first major league game at Yankee Stadium during the 2019 season.
Among his many interests, Jimmy participated in a summer golf league at Top of the World in Lake George, and played in a bowling league alongside his dear friends, Bruce Bocchi and James Lemery for more than 40 years. His passion for horse racing was on display every summer when he would visit Saratoga Race Course, and again during his annual trip with friends to the Belmont Stakes.
Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, William and Elizabeth Linehan; and his infant brother, William; his in-laws, Thomas and Eleanor Spellacy; his first-cousin, Joseph Vogel; and dear friends, Dave McGuire and Joe Sullivan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sueanne; his three children, Dennis and Meredith of Glens Falls, and Maureen of Brooklyn; beloved grandsons, Frederick, Liam and Rory, and their mother, Becky Lee. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Kathleen Linehan of Glens Falls; his sisters-in-law, Maryellen (Tim) Russell and Kelly Zinni of Roanoke, Virginia; his brothers-in-law, Kevin Spellacy of Glens Falls and Sean Spellacy of Delray Beach, Florida; his nephews, John (Jessica) and Matthew (Marlee) Russell, Patrick Zinni; and niece, Katlyn Zinni; many cousins; and dear friends, Pam Vogel and Karen McGuire Curtis.
Services for Jimmy include calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may wish to make a donation to the American Red Cross, 333 Glen St., Suite 104, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/.
The Linehan family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their tireless efforts and unwavering support during this most difficult time.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
