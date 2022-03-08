Feb. 21, 1954—March 5, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dennis J. Sullivan, 68, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls on February 21, 1954, he was the son of the late Clarence and Lillian (Maxwell) Sullivan.

He graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1972.

In 1978, Dennis married the love of his life, Maria Hubickyj. They were married 43 years.

Dennis was a communicant of St. Michaels Church in South Glens Falls.

He worked for NIBCO for 10 years. Later in life he retired from Navilyst Medical.

Dennis had many friends, a great sense of humor and always had a joke. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, football, especially the NY Jets, watching the NY Yankees, cooking shows, WWE wrestling, and spending time with his many friends and family at Humbuggs.

He was a member of the Eagles Club in South Glens Falls.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Maria (Hubickyj) Sullivan; daughters: Tanya (Josh) Hamell and Christie Sullivan; stepson, Richard A. Stockwell; stepdaughter, Michelle K. Everts; grandchildren: Ricky, Mary, Emily, Justin, and Sara; sister, Kathy Suprenant (Mike); along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

At Dennis’s request, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A reception will follow the calling hours on Thursday, March 10, 2022 starting at 4:30 p.m. at Humbuggs.

Memorial donations in Dennis’s memory can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or American Heart Association Northeastern Region, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Wound Care Center and Tower 6 nurses and staff of Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and compassion.

To view Dennis’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.