Dennis J. Mason

Dennis lived life with a sense of adventure and was a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He shared his love for riding his motorcycle with his daughter, Nadalie and cherished the time he spent with her. Dennis had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone. He was known as the guy who could fix anything. He had many friends and was liked by all who knew him His passion for hunting began at the age of 5 when his father introduced him to the Dog and Pup Hunting Club, where he later became a member. He was also a member of the “Wilcox Warriors.”