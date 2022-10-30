Nov. 10, 1976—Oct. 27, 2022
HADLEY — Dennis J. Mason, 45, of Golfview Road, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 27, 2022, at Albany Medical Center due to injuries sustained in an accident.
Born on Nov. 10, 1976, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Thomas L. Mason and the late Bonnie J. (Backus) Mitchell. He attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.
After school, Dennis began a long career in construction. He could build anything and did beautiful work. He was currently working for Dave McAvinney Builders alongside his brother Mike.
Dennis lived life with a sense of adventure and was a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. He shared his love for riding his motorcycle with his daughter, Nadalie and cherished the time he spent with her. Dennis had a giving heart and was always willing to help anyone. He was known as the guy who could fix anything. He had many friends and was liked by all who knew him His passion for hunting began at the age of 5 when his father introduced him to the Dog and Pup Hunting Club, where he later became a member. He was also a member of the “Wilcox Warriors.”
He was predeceased by his mother, Bonnie Mitchell on Oct. 5, 2022; and stepfather, Robert Mitchell on March 2, 2013.
Survivors include his father, Thomas (Deborah) Mason of Punta Gorda, FL; one daughter, Nadalie Mason of Corinth; siblings: Deborah (Kevin) Wells of Corinth, Michael (Chandra Bogle) Mason of Hadley, Nancy (Steve) Granger of Hadley; stepsister, Kathy (Rich) Rubel of Keystone Heights, FL; stepbrother, Steven (Stefanie Mattison) Mitchell of Lake Luzerne; nieces and nephews: Marina (Kyle) Shuman, Krystan (Travis) Conklin, Tyler Granger, Caleb Granger, Tori Granger, Cody Rubel, Allison McFarlane, Daimon McFarlane; great-niece and nephews: Bentlee Shuman, Kayden Shuman, Maevyn Conklin, Colt Conklin; as well as several cousins.
Friends may call Thursday, from 2-5 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home with his cousin, Pastor Rick Backus, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dennis’ memory may be directed to Hudson River Community Credit Union in support of Nadalie’s college education.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
