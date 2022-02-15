Jan. 19, 1925—Feb. 11, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Dennis Galloway, 97, passed away on February 11, 2022. He was born in Kingston, NY, January 19, 1925 to HB “Jack” Galloway and Martha Ostrander Galloway. After graduation from Poughkeepsie High School, he entered the Army and served in WWII as a tank gunner in the Philippines where he received the Purple Heart. After the war, he moved to Lake George where he married Ruth Huddelson of Newburgh, NY.

Survivors include his daughter, Janis Leigh, his daughter, Denise MacEwan and his son, Kevin (Jennifer) Galloway; five grandchildren: Matthew (Tonya) Ramos, Cody (Holly) LaGrande, Joshua (Stephanie) MacEwan, Lora Galloway and Shannon (Dave) Meyer; and six great-grandchildren: Christian and Noelle Ramos, Cason, Landon and Abigail MacEwan and Henry Meyer. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and numerous friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; his sister, Shirley Rogers and his brother, Robert.

Denny was a member of the Lake George Fire Department, the Lake George Rotary Club, St. James Episcopal Church, American Legion Post #374, the town council and planning board, the Masons, the Chamber of Commerce, the town Youth Commission, was active in the operation of Evergreen Cemetery.

Denny and the Lake George Rotary erected the “Welcome to Lake George” display at the corner of routes 9 and 9N. He was also instrumental in the planning and fundraising to turn that into a splendid veterans memorial. His parting message is “Live a good life, and never stop caring about others, your community and your country.”

A memorial service will be planned in the spring or summer at the convenience of family and friends. He will be interred at the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Denny requested that any donations go to the Lake George Fire Department.