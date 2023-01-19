March 12, 1954—Jan. 17, 2023
GREENWITH — Dennis G. Mattison, Sr., 68, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 12, 1954, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Don C. and Shirley (Greaves) Mattison.
Dennis first and foremost was devoted to his family, as a father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a 1974 graduate of Greenwich Central School. He worked in various paper mills throughout his life and retired from the Greenwich Central School District, with 16 years of service, working as a custodian.
His favorite thing to do was spend time with his sons and grandchildren. He was known to frequent Lynn’s Cafe for breakfast and socialize with his friends over coffee at Stewart’s. Family gatherings, ‘60s and ‘70s music and mowing lawns were a few of his favorite things. Dennis will aways be known for his fun loving, strong willed, jokester attitude.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Donald William Mattison, brother-in-law, Ronald Dewey.
Survivors include his sons: Dennis (Vickie) Mattison, Jr. of Mechanicville, Rodney (Heather) Mattison of Easton and Douglas Mattison of Easton; siblings: David Mattison, Shirley Dewey, Timothy Mattison, Stanley (Sandy) Mattison, and Michael Mattison; grandchildren: Caleb, Tristan, Dylan, Kendal, Caitlyn, and Leah; sister-in-law, Chris Mattison; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834. Spring burial will be held in the Greenwich Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Greenwich CSD PTSA, at 10 Gray Avenue, Greenwich, NY, 12834.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
