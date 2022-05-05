Jan. 17, 1944—April 19, 2022

Dennis Carl Dickinson, Sr. passed away on April 19, 2022. Born on Jan. 17, 1944 Son of Robert F. and Geraldine (Virgith) Dickinson in Erie, PA.

Dennis graduated from Queensbury High School Class of 1962. Throughout the years Dennis was employed with U.S. Catheter, DKC Construction and Paul Collins Trucking. While working at U.S. Catheter Dennis worked closely with Dr. DeBakey.

Dennis was one of the world’s most precise truck drivers ever, he knew off the top of his head how to get anywhere without the need of a map. Dennis had more miles in reverse than most had going forward. When he became a member of The Million Mile Club there weren’t many that reached this achievement.

Dennis spent the majority of his free time volunteering as a firefighter at Queensbury Central, Bay Ridge and Hartford Volunteer Fire Company’s.

Dennis had five children and each one meant something special to him. He was always teaching and loving his family.

Dennis liked NASCAR, Tony Stewart #20. Dennis was an outdoorsmen. He always had his licenses before opening day for fishing and hunting. He loved to share all of his knowledge and experiences with the younger generations.

Dennis was an overall mechanical master, not much could stump him. He loved Stewart’s Shops his favorite items were their coffee, hot dogs and ice cream.

Dennis was predeceased by both of his parents Robert and Geraldine Dickinson, his son Dennis C. Dickinson, Jr. and daughter Tammy L. Zarro.

Survivors include his sister Dianne (Harvey) Collins; wife of many years Linda A. Dickinson; children: Keith (Shanon) Dickinson, Robert “Guy” Dickinson, Shannon C. Dickinson; and many beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will take place for family and friends at Vantage Point Church, 543 Ridge Road in Queensbury on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 3 p.m.