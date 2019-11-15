May 12, 1955 — Nov. 13, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Denise M. Beshears, 64, of Sherman Avenue, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 12, 1955 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Douglas Macy and Dianne (Bates) Sciore.
Denise graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1974 and then got her LPN Degree from BOCES.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs from 1993 to 2007 and also at the Texas Home Health in Austin, Texas from 2011 to 2013.
Denise met the love of her life, Deena M. Dake, in 2006, and the couple resided in Austin, Texas for a few years and in Glens Falls, were they were currently residing, for several years.
She was an active member of the Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter in Schuylerville and currently in the AA chapters in the Adirondack area for many years.
Denise was very fond of cats, hiking, music, the ocean, traveling and spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister and best friend, Debbie Shear.
Survivors besides Deena include three children, Angela Osberg (Timothy Neal) of Saratoga Springs, Todd Sleezer of Glens Falls and Scott Sleezer (Gabrielle Dessaint) of Hartford; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, Corey, Ciara, Austin, Ashley, Collin, Emma and Adeline; one great-granddaughter, Aria Elaine; and a very dear friend, Kelley Brown.
At Denise’s request, there will be a celebration of life held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Saratoga Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and aides and especially the nutrition staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Denise, and also a thank you to Community Hospice of Saratoga.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, at donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
