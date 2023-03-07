Sept. 20, 1961—Feb. 15, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Denise Irene (LeMay) Scofield, 61, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Born on Sept. 20, 1961 in Farmington, ME, she was the daughter of Muguette LeBlond and Ronald LeMay.

Denise was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1980.

She pursued a career in graphic design in CA where she lived for many years. Upon returning to NY, she was employed at Hadley-Luzerne School District as a teachers aide for special education.

Denise loved gardening, fishing, animals and road trips.

She is predeceased by her mother, Muguette, and stepfather, Paul LeClerc.

Denise is survived by her daughter, Sage Scofield (Rob Vanderminden) of Lake Luzerne; two sisters: Rachel Meade of Granville and Joanne Muller (Hon. Robert J. Muller) of Lake George; two step-siblings: Stephen LeClerc (Kathy) of Lake Luzerne and Diana Shattuck (David) of Floral City, FL; two nephews: Paul Trottier (Kathryn) of Fort Ann and David Trottier (Kristen) of Ballston Spa; and great-nieces.

At the request of the family there will be no formal services. A celebration of Denise’s life will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denise’s memory to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.