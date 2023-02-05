July 15, 1952—Feb. 1, 2023

MOREAU — Denise Ann Grinnell, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on July 15, 1952, in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Isabelle (Lemery) Pashby.

She graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1970. Denise continued her education at Adirondack Community College.

On November 17, 1984, Denise married Richard Russo at St. Michael’s Church, they were married for nine years before he died in 1993. Following his passing, Denise married Robert Grinnell II on July 16, 2012, in South Glens Falls, they were married for seven years before he died in 2019.

Denise was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls.

She was employed as a LPN for Glens Falls Hospital, Hospice in Florida and Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond, VA.

Denise’s son Anthony was the most important person in the world to her. She enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, boating, skiing, going on walks, going to her son’s sporting events, hockey games at the Civic Center, watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, car rides with her son, watching movies, and spending time with her family, especially Anthony and their dog, Thor.

In addition to her parents, Denise was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Russo and Robert “Bob” Grinnell II; brother, Bruce Pashby.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Anthony Russo (Nicky Jordan); twin, Diane Colvin (Bill); sisters: Debbie Lathrop, Marsha Burnham (Larry), and Karen French (Tim); brothers: Rick Pashby, and Jeff Pashby (Jeff Stevens); mother-in-law, Jacquelyn Russo; sisters-in-law: Valerie Capone (Stephen), and Tammy Goldsmith (Roger); along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may come pay their respects from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Denise’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, 1003 New Loudon Rd., Suite 201, Cohoes, NY 12047 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.

To view Denise’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.