Nov. 14, 1932—Aug. 13, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Demetrius “Jim” N. Vamvalis, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born November 14, 1932 in Goritsa, Greece, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Antonia Vamvalis.
On October 2, 1946 he moved to America to begin a new life with his family.
Jim was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1952.
After high school, Jim was drafted in the service and proudly served in the United States Army for two years. After his service to our country, Jim attended Utica Technical School, the University of Illinois and took courses at Oklahoma University for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree. Jim held various jobs throughout his life. He worked for the NY Telephone Company, the FAA and then went into business for himself. His last employment was owner and operator of Jim’s Wines and Liquors in Queensbury.
Survivors include his children: Jay Vamvalis, Laura Vamvalis, Mark Vamvalis (Terry) and Marie Vamvalis; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his longtime companion, Joan Lavia; and the mother of his children, Mary Frances Paganelli; his sibilings: Katina Yavis, Steve Vamvalis, Pipitsa Vamvalis and Christina Vamvalis-Haley (John); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim’s family would like to thank the excellent care provided by the nurses and staff of Tower 2 and Tower 6 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Per Jim’s request, all services will be private.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
