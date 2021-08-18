Demetrius "Jim" N. Vamvalis

After high school, Jim was drafted in the service and proudly served in the United States Army for two years. After his service to our country, Jim attended Utica Technical School, the University of Illinois and took courses at Oklahoma University for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree. Jim held various jobs throughout his life. He worked for the NY Telephone Company, the FAA and then went into business for himself. His last employment was owner and operator of Jim’s Wines and Liquors in Queensbury.