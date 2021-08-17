Nov. 14, 1932—Aug. 13, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Demetrius “Jim” N. Vamvalis, 88, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born November 14, 1932 in Goritsa, Greece, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Antonia Vamvalis.

On October 2, 1946 he moved to America to begin a new life with his family.

Jim was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1952.

After high school, Jim was drafted in the service and proudly served in the United States Army for two years. After his service to our country, Jim attended Utica Technical School, the University of Illinois and took courses at Oklahoma University for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree. Jim held various jobs throughout his life. He worked for the NY Telephone Company, the FAA and then went into business for himself. His last employment was owner and operator of Jim’s Wines and Liquors in Queensbury.

Survivors include his children: Jay Vamvalis, Laurie Vamvalis, Mark Vamvalis (Terry) and Marie Vamvalis; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his sibilings: Katina Yavis, Steven Vamvalis, Pipitsa Vamvalis and Christina Vamvalis-Haley (John); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.