Feb. 6, 1927—July 29, 2021
HULETTS LANDING — Delphine (Wagner) Knight, 94, resident of Huletts Landing, NY, passed away on July 29, 2021 after a brief illness.
Delphine was born at home in Forest Hills, NY, on February 6, 1927. Growing up she was an accomplished ballerina and equestrian and spent summers in Huletts Landing. She graduated from Forest Hills HS and Barnard College, with a Degree in History.
Delphine was a lifelong champion of women’s education and equality. After college, Delphine was invited to join the Metropolitan Ballet. Instead, she earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Columbia University, Teachers College. She then had a successful career as a fashion executive for Associated Dry Goods, with an office at the flagship Lord & Taylor store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and annual months-long buying trips to London, Paris and Milan.
Delphine met her beloved husband of 66 years, Stiling “Ty” Knight, in Huletts Landing, when they were teenagers. After World War II ended and Ty returned from serving in the U.S. Army, 4th Infantry Division, Delphine and Ty married on June 4, 1955. They raised their family in Forest Hills and Huletts Landing. Delphine was a devoted, loving and supportive daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends listening, advising and encouraging them to succeed in their endeavors and overcome challenges. Delphine loved reading books, attending music and dance concerts, playing tennis and golf, swimming and boating on Lake George, holiday celebrations and visiting with friends and neighbors.
Delphine was predeceased by her parents, Dr. William and Delphine (Gosselin) Wagner, of Forest Hills, NY, and her brother, Dr. William P. Wagner, of Port Washington, NY. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband, Stiling “Ty” Ferguson Knight of Huletts Landing; her children: Delphine (Sean) Brown of Darien, CT, and William Stiling Gerard (Emia) Knight of Port Washington, NY; her grandchildren: Derek William Chan Knight, Ian Wagner Brown, Caitlin Chan Knight and Delphine Marie Brown; as well as her nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from 8:30 a.m.- 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Chapel of the Assumption, 2026 Lands End Road, Huletts Landing, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial at will be conducted at 10 a.m. at the same location. Burial will follow in the Clemons Cemetery. A reception will follow services at a location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department, Skenesborough Emergency Squad or ASPCA, in memory of Delphine Knight.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.