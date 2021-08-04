Feb. 6, 1927—July 29, 2021

HULETTS LANDING — Delphine (Wagner) Knight, 94, resident of Huletts Landing, NY, passed away on July 29, 2021 after a brief illness.

Delphine was born at home in Forest Hills, NY, on February 6, 1927. Growing up she was an accomplished ballerina and equestrian and spent summers in Huletts Landing. She graduated from Forest Hills HS and Barnard College, with a Degree in History.

Delphine was a lifelong champion of women’s education and equality. After college, Delphine was invited to join the Metropolitan Ballet. Instead, she earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Columbia University, Teachers College. She then had a successful career as a fashion executive for Associated Dry Goods, with an office at the flagship Lord & Taylor store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, and annual months-long buying trips to London, Paris and Milan.