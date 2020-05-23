June 25, 1959 — May 22, 2020
SCHROON LAKE — Delia R. Gagne 60 died Friday May 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born June 25, 1959 she was the daughter of the late Vincent Vinskus and Sarah “Sally” (Atkinson) Vinskus of North Hudson.
She was employed as a nursing technician at Glens Falls Hospital and was a bartender at Flannigan’s in Schroon Lake. Delia enjoyed family gatherings especially with her children, grandchildren and girl friends.
She also liked watching football with her Dad. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and daughter.
Besides her father she is predeceased by her three brothers Richard, David and Charles Vinskus.
Survivors include her mother Sarah “Sally” Vinskus of North Hudson; one son, Charles Tierney of North Hudson; one daughter, Kristin Tierney of Pennsylvania; two sisters: Karen Forte of North Hudson, Joanne Gould of Schroon Lake; five grandchildren: Caleb, Matthew, Levi, Aaliyah, Payton.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be a memorial service and burial at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society 959 US Rte 9 Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
