June 8, 1953—June 3, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Debra Schommer-Hoag, 67, of Glens Falls passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center with the comfort of her family surrounding her.

Born on June 8, 1953 in Dothan, AL she was the daughter of the late Richard Schommer and Georgia Schommer.

Debby graduated from Queensbury High School in 1971. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Castleton State College and then went on to complete her Master’s in Social Work from University at Albany. She worked for Hudson Falls Central Schools as a Social Worker where her life’s passion was to help every child find purpose, inclusivity and love.

Debby enjoyed gardening, kayaking, painting, hiking, nature and her sweet dog, Lucy. She had a real love for shopping and shoes. She had the most fun with her best friend Eve Parker and her “Bingo Babes”. Debby also enjoyed her time volunteering for North Country Ministry and her Tai Chi classes with Sifu. However, her greatest joy was any time spent with her grandchildren.

Perhaps her greatest attributes were her strength and drive to overcome, her devotion and love for her children, her constant desire to help others and her ability to deeply empathize with those around her.