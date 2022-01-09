Sept. 12, 1956—Jan. 7, 2022

POTTERSVILLE — Debra Lynn Olden 65, died Friday Jan. 7, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Sept. 12, 1956 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Emanuel Walter Dezalia and Betty (Bein) Dezalia Smead.

Debbie was employed at Adirondack Tri County Nursing Home in North Creek. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren being Grandma. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her step-father, Lawrence Smead and her companion, Kevin Duprey.

Survivors include four sons: Hollis (Dawn) Olden, Jr., Derek (Sadie) Olden, Adam Olden, Stephen (Chelsey) Olden; two daughters: Shannon (Matthew) Olden- Palmer and Amanda Olden; many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

At Debra’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.