Nov. 2, 1958—March 8, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Debra L. Ford, 63, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

Born on November 2, 1958 in Glens Falls, she was a lifelong Hudson Falls resident and daughter of Judith (Oliver) Shaw and the late Thomas H. Sellingham, Sr.

Debra attended Hudson Falls High School. She enjoyed bowling and playing pool as well as racing cars on some of the local racetracks.

In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her husband, Gerald Ford; and her longtime companion, Bill Smurphat.

Debra is survived by her mother, Judi Shaw of Quartzsite, AZ; her daughters: Laura, Jen and Cheryl; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; her brothers: Thomas, Jon, Daniel and Timothy Sellingham; and a sister, Diana Peltier.

In accordance with Debra’s wishes there are no services scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

