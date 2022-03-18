Jan. 30, 1955—March 15, 2022

CORINTH — Debra J. Brennan, 67, of West Maple St., passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Jan. 30, 1955 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Earls) Brennan and the late Harry Brennan, Sr.

Debra attended Corinth Central Schools.

She attended the Porter Corners United Methodist Church for several years and most recently attended Faith Chapel in Corinth.

Debra enjoyed Bingo, jigsaw puzzles and playing board games with her sisters, Karen and Roxie. She loved animals, especially her cat, Star.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Louis Zullo.

Survivors include three siblings: Thomas Brennan (Jeane) of Corinth, Roxanne Zullo of Saratoga Springs, and Karen Ranado (James) of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Debra’s Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Spring burial will be in Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital ICU for their kindness and compassionate care given to Debra and to the family during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the Estherville Animal Shelter, 100 Russell Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833.