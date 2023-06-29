May 9, 1964 — June 23, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Debra Havens, 59, of Glens Falls, N.Y., passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany. She was born May 9, 1964 in Glens Falls; she was the daughter of the late Donald and Lucille (Austin) Havens. Debra graduated from South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1982.

She worked as a receptionist for various healthcare providers. Debra enjoyed traveling, especially anywhere that has a beach and water. She enjoyed dining out, shopping, getting her nails done and going to the racino. She was a cat lover and an avid Denver Broncos fan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Brian H. Havens.

She is survived by her significant other, Bryan Fish of Glens Falls; her siblings: Donald and Susan Havens of Seattle, WA, Michael Havens of Hudson Falls, N.Y., Karen Sevrie of Glens Falls, Kevin and Lori Havens of Moreau, N.Y. and Leslie Havens of Vero Beach, Fla.; nieces and nephews: Beth Havens of Lexington, Ky., Daryll Havens of Marysville, WA, Tracey Ehle of Warrensburg, N.Y., Scott Mundell of Glens Falls, Harry Mundell of Glens Falls, Tyler Havens of Oxford, Ohio, Megan Butler of Fort Edward, N.Y., and Sara Goodman of Vero Beach, Fla.; and a special friends: Lorrie and Tammy Holcomb of Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bollinger and her nurse Rachel and all the nurses at St. Peter’s Hospital for their compassion and care.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery, Glens Falls, NY.

