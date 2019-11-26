{{featured_button_text}}
Debra (Hansen) Deluke

Feb. 15, 1955 — Nov. 21, 2019

ALBANY — Debra (Hansen) Deluke passed through the gates of heaven on Nov. 21, 2019.

Debra was the beloved daughter of Hans Hansen, Sr.; sister of Hans (Lisa) Hansen Jr.; mother of Corina Deluke and Sonya Deluke; step-daughter, Lawrays; cherished grandmother of Karissa, Nadya, Gianna, Izaiah, Shane, Christa, Tylyn, Tiana, Dante, Tyasia and many more grandchildren; aunt of Aarika Fake (Andrew) and Hans (“Andrew”) Hansen, III (Elissa); many loved family members in Buffalo and Arizona as well as best friend, Colleen.

Debra had an extensive and prosperous career in nursing for nearly 40 years; the last part which was spent at Evergreen Commons with co-workers she loved like family. Debra was unconditionally loving, selfless and offered support and encouragement to those she loved dearly. Her smile, energy and humor will be greatly missed. Debra was predeceased by husband, Peter J. Deluke; mother, Anna Hansen; and sister, Lucille Hansen.

