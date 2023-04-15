Nov. 20, 1954—April 12, 2023

SANDY SPRINGS, GA—Debra Bernard, 68, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born November 20, 1954 to Owen and Priscilla (Sayers) Matte. She was a 1972 graduate of Hudson Falls High School in Hudson Falls, NY, and a 1977 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.

She was married to Bradley P. Bernard for 44 years and was an educator before becoming Assistant Principal at Rocky River High School in 1998. She then became Principal of Rocky River High School from 2005-2015.

Debra was a loving mother and wife, and her family was most important to her. She always put family first, she was faithful, kind-hearted, compassionate, and always cared for others.

She will be terribly missed by her family as she was their whole world. She will be missed for her laughs, hugs, and love that she showered everyone with.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley P. Bernard; children: Margaret Bernard, Perrysburg, OH, Mary Holmes and Ken Holmes, Dunwoody, GA; and Brad Bernard and Rosa Vargas, Spring, TX; three grandchildren that she adored: Kellen Holmes, Avery Holmes, and Ella Holmes. Her siblings: Owen Matte, Jr. and Cindy Matte, Huntersville, NC, Peter Matte, St. Albans, VT, Mary Matte, Queensbury, NY, Pamela Wells and Thomas Wells, Argyle, NY, James Matte and Christopher Beck, New York, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133).

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. at St. John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, OH. Burial will be private. Condolences may be made online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.