January 21, 1956 — July 31, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Debra Baker, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Glens Falls on Jan. 21, 1956, she was the daughter of George and Frieda (Liberty) Saville.
She was a member of the Faith Bible Baptist Church.
On June 12, 1993, she married John Baker.
Debbi enjoyed BINGO, playing Texas hold em’ and watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins.
Debbi was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Saville.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 26 years, John Baker of Fort Edward; her parents, George and Frieda Saville of Fort Edward; daughter, Jeannette Shaw of Alaska; sons, Guy Edward Swears of Gansevoort and Captain Shawn Michael Swears U.S. Army (Heidi) of Watertown; stepson, Brian K. Baker (Michele) of Wilton; siblings, Cindy Larson, Diana Whorf (Peter), Jay Saville (Lisa) and Greg Saville (Lynn); along with several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be held following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the family friend and Rev. Richard Yancy officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Debbi’s memory can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
To view Debbi’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
