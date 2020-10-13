June 5, 1963 — Oct. 7, 2020

DIAMOND POINT — Debra A. Peterson, 57, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was comfortable and surrounded by family.

Deb was born in Keene, New Hampshire on June 5, 1963. She was the daughter of Judith Avery and the late James Lefebvre.

She grew up in Swanzey, New Hampshire, graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in 1981, and later earned her Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Plattsburgh in 1985.

After college, Deb moved to Glens Falls, NY and took a position with Kubricky Construction. She was the first woman to hold a corporate title at the company.

On New Year’s Eve in 1988, she married the love of her life, Karl Peterson. In their 32 years of marriage, they raised Heather, Matthew, and Alana. Together, they built a home in Bolton Landing, New York.

Deb was always involved in her community. She held a seat on the school board at Bolton Central School and was also Booster Club President.

Growing up, Deb was always singing. Later in life, she combined her passion for singing and her community at the annual Bolton Landing Variety Show (She was also a regular at Friday Night Karaoke).