Debra A. Fenton

May 4, 1950 - November 4, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Debra A. Fenton, 71, of Queensbury, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her home.

She was born May 4, 1950 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Nora Mary Margaret (Sullivan) Fenton.

Debbie grew up in Glens Falls, a graduate of St. Mary's Academy; she then went on and received her teaching degree from the State University of Plattsburgh.

She spent her teaching career as a fourth-grade teacher at Queensbury Union Free School District, retiring after 30 years of service.

Debbie enjoyed playing golf with her friends at Queensbury Country Club, traveling, especially her trips to Hawaii, Ireland and the Grand Canyon. She loved watching college football and women's basketball. She was proud of her pristine yard. She was an avid reader and always enjoyed learning new things.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Lou Fenton, also her aunts, uncles and cousins, whom she loved dearly.

Debbie will be missed by many friends from her golf league, teaching associates, neighbors and church members, including Connie Goedert, Laurie Weeks - her Monday night golf partner for many years, Cheryl Bilodeau, and JoAnn Holmes, who will remember Deb for her quick wit, giving nature and strong convictions. She also leaves behind Maiken Holmes, who was like her adopted daughter, and cousin Terry Barton and wife Jane.

She was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

She then will be laid to rest with her family in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

At Debbie's request no calling hours are scheduled.

Donations in Debra's memory may be made to The Mary Fenton Fund, c/o The District Treasurer, Queensbury Elementary School, 429 Aviation Road, Queensbury, New York 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com