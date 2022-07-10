Nov. 18, 1958—June 24, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Debra A. Dudas, 63, of South Glens Falls, passed on peacefully, surrounded by love in her final moments, on Friday June 24, 2022.

Born on Nov. 18, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John Princiotto and the late Rita (Vella) Princiotto.

To know Deb was to truly love her. She had the most infectious laugh and could often find the humor in anything. She was happiest when she had a house full of guests but also loved a quiet night by the fire with her significant other, Joe. Aside from her three children, she was known as mama to many friends. Her door was always open, and she was always willing to bring light to whoever needed it. Deb loved making any occasion into a reason to celebrate and was ready with an abundance of food and decorations!

Deb loved her family immensely. She would tell anyone that would listen about her kids and her four grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Despite the physical distance between her siblings & cousins, she held them so close to her heart. Their visits brought exuberant joy and all of New York could probably hear the Italian chatter and love that was shared amongst them.

Survivors include her significant other, Joseph Merlow (and his three children: Shelly, Greg and Todd); her children: Anthony Dudas, Debra Dudas, and Lisa Spezio; her grandchildren: Savannah, Gianna, Michael and Connor; as well as several siblings, cousins and friends who became family.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Jamie Masson at Glens Falls Hospital ICU, Dr. Adams at Hudson Headwaters, Vicki and the entire staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Bonnie of Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital, Jennifer and Shannon of ICU, and each of the staff that cared for and laughed with Deb during her long journey. She held a special place in her heart for you all.

Per Deb’s request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of Deb’s life at the family’s convenience.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in Glens Falls.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.