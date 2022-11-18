Deborah (Rudio) Converse

Oct. 27, 1954—Nov. 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Deborah (Rudio) Converse, 68, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home.

Born Oct. 27, 1954, in Fort Knox, KY, she was the daughter of the late Betty (Blair) Rudio Benson and Carl Rudio.

Debbie was a highly accomplished floral designer and the head designer at Dehn’s Flowers in Saratoga Springs. She enjoyed meeting with brides and to make their floral arrangements special and memorable. She also had the gift to comfort grieving family members and ensure funeral floral arrangements met their approval.

Debbie met her husband, James Converse in 1981 in New Orleans, LA and became a Coast Guard wife in 1983. She traveled with him to his duty stations in Philadelphia, PA and Cheboygan, MI. Upon his retirement they returned to Glens Falls. Debbie enjoyed a variety of activities but by far nothing beat cruising the Caribbean with her husband.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was predeceased by her brothers, Gregory and Blair Rudio and her stepfather, Alan Benson.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 39 years, James; her daughters: Ashley Okon (Mark) and Leslie Converse (Matt Backus); her sisters: Laura Rudio (Bob Cogan), Beth Rudio-Pellino (Lou), and Nancy Ingalsbe (Bill); her stepbrother, Neal Benson (Sue); her grandchildren: Blair Okon, Bennett and Brody Backus; her uncles: Ronnie and Henry (Cora Sue) Rudio; the late Carl Rudio’s wife, Florence Rudio; her sister-in-law, Helen (Converse) Brown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family request, there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Debbie’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.