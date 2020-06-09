EAGLE BRIDGE — Deborah Roseanne Dearstyne, 60, of Eagle Bridge, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 5, surrounded by her beloved family after a brief yet valiant battle with cancer.
Deb was born in Frankfurt Germany to Mamie (LoPresti) and David Dearstyne while her father was stationed in the military there. From childhood on she resided in or around Cambridge and attended Cambridge High School. Deb was passionate about her lifelong career as a nurse, receiving her RN degree from Southern Vermont College and recently her master’s degree in nursing from the University of New York-Stony Brook, of which she and her family were very proud. She was employed as an OR nurse at SVMC and relished her job and her fellow SVMC family. Deb loved spending her weekends camping with friends and family, taking long motorcycle rides with her husband, adventurous travel and spending time at her pool relaxing and watching her grandkids swim. Her four sons and their families were her greatest joys and she was always front and center in supporting them and their children. She always had room for one more at her table, was rarely seen without her trademark smile and touched more people with her grace as a caregiver in both her personal and professional lives than can ever be counted.
She is survived by her mother, Mamie Dearstyne, of Cambridge, with whom she shared a special bond, her husband, Leigh Hawkins, of Eagle Bridge; her four sons, Steven (Lauryn) Dearstyne of Guilderland, Daniel (Erica) Dearstyne of Arlington, Vermont, Derek (Tina) Dearstyne of Greenwich and Adam (Courtney) Dearstyne of Cambridge; her three brothers, David (Carla) Dearstyne of Fort Worth, Texas, Michael (Karla) Dearstyne of Elmhurst, Illinois and Andrew (Cara) Dearstyne of Argyle; her grandchildren Wiley, Mason, Gia, Gracie, Lilliana and Tyler Dearstyne, Jackson Hagadorn and Shaymus Willette, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, David Dearstyne, Sr.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 W. Main St., Cambridge, followed by a private service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge, followed by a private reception. A celebration of life to include all that loved Deb is being planned for a later date.
Those attending the services are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
A memorial scholarship fund is being established by her family to benefit students pursuing a career in nursing. In the meantime, donations can be made to the Helen Dixon Kunzelmann Nurse Scholar Program at SVMC in lieu of flowers.
To offer condolences to Deb’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com,
