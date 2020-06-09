Deborah Roseanne Dearstyne

Deb was born in Frankfurt Germany to Mamie (LoPresti) and David Dearstyne while her father was stationed in the military there. From childhood on she resided in or around Cambridge and attended Cambridge High School. Deb was passionate about her lifelong career as a nurse, receiving her RN degree from Southern Vermont College and recently her master’s degree in nursing from the University of New York-Stony Brook, of which she and her family were very proud. She was employed as an OR nurse at SVMC and relished her job and her fellow SVMC family. Deb loved spending her weekends camping with friends and family, taking long motorcycle rides with her husband, adventurous travel and spending time at her pool relaxing and watching her grandkids swim. Her four sons and their families were her greatest joys and she was always front and center in supporting them and their children. She always had room for one more at her table, was rarely seen without her trademark smile and touched more people with her grace as a caregiver in both her personal and professional lives than can ever be counted.