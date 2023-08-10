Oct. 7, 1954—Aug. 4, 2023

QUEENSBURY — It is with broken hearts that we share with you that our oldest sister, Deborah Mary (Clarke) Holcomb, has walked into the arms of the Lord. Debbie went out with a bang, during a hellacious thunderstorm gaining her angel wings along the way Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2023.

Born Oct. 7, 1954 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Ewing and Rae (Chase) Clarke.

Debbie attended and was a graduate of Queensbury High School Class of 1972. Anyone who knew Deb back in the day, knew she enjoyed a good party. She had a deep love of all things tie dyed, “rock and roll” and attending MANY concerts at SPAC.

Most recently, Deb enjoyed spending her days playing games, crafting and talking with friends and staff at Fort Hudson Medical Day Program.

Debbie was predeceased by her husband, Denny Holcomb, her parents, Rae E. Clarke and Ewing T. Clarke, and nephew, Michael Clarke.

Leaving behind her beloved son, Morgan D. Holcomb; her grandchildren: Keanna Rae and Wyatt Ruger Holcomb; her sisters: Yvonne Devine, Tambrie Alden (Tim), Cynthia Gee (Carl) and Bonni Clarke; her brothers: William Clarke, Wilbur Clarke (Gina) and Joshua Clarke (Samantha); nieces and nephews: Kasey Norton, Katherine Belotti, Kari Alden, Amber Edwards, Kaylee White, Anlyn Billington, Christina, William Clarke, Jr., Jennifer, Nichole and Lyndsay Cooper, Marcus Hall, Mari Jankowski, Evelyn and Joshua Clarke, Jr.; along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and not to be forgotten, her fur babies: Missy and Hazel.

Services will be on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury immediately followed by a short service at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating. The family asks that you please dress casually, preferably tie dye.

There will be a Celebration of Life following her service at the Eagle’s Club, 80 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

A special thank you to Mite, Terrie, Mary Ann, Lynn Keil, P.A. and High Peaks Hospice.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you please make a donation to the Brain Injury Association of NYS, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 506, Albany, NY 12205 or G.O.D. Shines, T.D. Bank, South Glens Falls, NY which Debbie was a founding board member.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.