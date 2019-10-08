{{featured_button_text}}
Deborah Mae (Parent) Weinberger

Oct. 17, 1947 — Oct. 6, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Deborah Mae (Parent) Weinberger passed away Oct. 6, 2019.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Sovereign) Parent.

Debbie enjoyed the time she spent with her husband golfing, playing board games nightly, watching golf and football and picking her teams for the weekly NFL football games. She also enjoyed bowling, which is where she and her husband connected. Debbie enjoyed family game nights, family gatherings with her extended family, decorating for the holidays and especially shopping for gifts for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always put a lot of thought into it and looked forward to seeing them open the gifts. She loved her family with all her heart and always put her family first.

Debbie owned and operated Fantasy Figure Salon. She worked at Snow, Eicher, Farrar and Company for many years until she retired.

Left to cherish all the wonderful memories are her husband of 23 years and love of her life, Stephen Weinberger; her daughters, Deanne Whible (Jon) and Danielle Abbenante (Larry); her stepdaughters, Sheri Tougas (John) and Peggy Parker (Torry); her stepson, Shawn Weinberger (Robyn); her grandchildren, Nicholas Talback, Stephanie McGuirk, Samantha Pratt, Richelle Pratt, Justin Norton, Ryan Alix, Kirk Smith, Jordan Cleavland, Shawn Weinberger, Seth Weinberger, Noah Weinberger and Ethan Weinberger; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Elijah Norton and Ashten Norton; and her beloved Wheaten, Rosey.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will be private at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Debbie’s memory be made to a charity of one’s choice.

