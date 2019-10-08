Oct. 17, 1947 — Oct. 6, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Deborah Mae (Parent) Weinberger passed away Oct. 6, 2019.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy (Sovereign) Parent.
Debbie enjoyed the time she spent with her husband golfing, playing board games nightly, watching golf and football and picking her teams for the weekly NFL football games. She also enjoyed bowling, which is where she and her husband connected. Debbie enjoyed family game nights, family gatherings with her extended family, decorating for the holidays and especially shopping for gifts for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always put a lot of thought into it and looked forward to seeing them open the gifts. She loved her family with all her heart and always put her family first.
Debbie owned and operated Fantasy Figure Salon. She worked at Snow, Eicher, Farrar and Company for many years until she retired.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish all the wonderful memories are her husband of 23 years and love of her life, Stephen Weinberger; her daughters, Deanne Whible (Jon) and Danielle Abbenante (Larry); her stepdaughters, Sheri Tougas (John) and Peggy Parker (Torry); her stepson, Shawn Weinberger (Robyn); her grandchildren, Nicholas Talback, Stephanie McGuirk, Samantha Pratt, Richelle Pratt, Justin Norton, Ryan Alix, Kirk Smith, Jordan Cleavland, Shawn Weinberger, Seth Weinberger, Noah Weinberger and Ethan Weinberger; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Elijah Norton and Ashten Norton; and her beloved Wheaten, Rosey.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be private at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Debbie’s memory be made to a charity of one’s choice.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Weinberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.