Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle

Feb. 13, 1951—Nov. 22, 2021

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE — Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle, 70, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born February 13, 1951 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Elizabeth (Krom) Schultz.

Deborah graduated from Webetuk High School in Millerton, NY.

On August 30, 1969, she married Ray Steidle Sr. at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton, NY.

Deborah was employed by the USDA as a Program Assistant for over 20 years, but more importantly, she was the owner/operator of Deb-Ray Dairy in Cobleskill along with her husband. Deb was a “farm wife” who loved taking care of her family more than anything. She was known for her quilting and weaving, along with cooking big meals for her family. She always hosted the Thanksgiving meal. Deb traveled twice to Alaska with Ray and made amazing memories there. Most of all, Deb will be remembered by the many friends and family who she formed long-lasting connections with. She was the glue that held the family together.

In addition to her parents, Deb is predeceased by her sister Diane Hosier.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Ray Steidle; her children: Mark Steidle (Jen), Kevin Steidle (Lisa), and Ray Steidle, Jr. (Colleen); her grandchildren: Mark II, Matthew (Ivory), Michael and Megan Steidle, Kristen (Ed), Kasey, and Connor Steidle, and Joseph (Marissa), Julia, Jaclyn, and Jessica Steidle; her great-grandchildren: Olivia, Mason, Summer, Finley, and Adalina; her siblings: Nancy Murphy (Larry), David Schultz (Martha), and Jim Schultz (Glenda); her step-mother Sylvia Schultz; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 2:00 p.m. The family request that all in attendance please wear a mask. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Memorial donations in Deb’s name can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.