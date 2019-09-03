Dec. 31, 1953 — Sept. 1, 2019
WHITEHALL — Deborah Hurley Hayward, 65, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on Dec. 31, 1953 in Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Hurley and Marion French.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Stacey Belden; great grandson, Camryn Hart; and nephew, Joe Paddock.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo and attending the Friday night Queen of Hearts drawing at the Whitehall American Legion.
Deborah leaves behind her husband, William “Bill” Hayward; daughter, Julie (Mike) Pope and son Jeremy Belden; siblings, Catherine (Doris) Vanlew and Bami Hurley of Whitehall, Laurie (Ray) Dube of North Carolina, Ellen (Brian) McKee, William (Lisa) Hurley all of Whitehall, Raymond Hurley of Shushan, Augustus Hurley of Whitehall, Wesley (Tara) Hurley of Baldwin. She also leaves behind her other family, Ken and Kathy Hayward, John and Cindy Hayward, Clinton and Jessica Hayward all of Granville, Brad and Nancy Campney of Fort Ann and her mother-in-law, Sherry Bellows; her grandchildren, Desirae (Joe) Cenate of Bolton Landing, Cody Cenate, Braedyn Pope and Hayden Maynard all of Whitehall; great granchildren, Juliauna, Bella, Aliviah Emanuele of Bolton Landing; her special friend, Theresa Davidson of Whitehall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Staci at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville and Wendy at tower two in the Glens Falls Hospital for their compassion and care for Debbie.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the Greenmount Cemetery. A time for fellowship will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Whitehall American Legion Post 83.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.