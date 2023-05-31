Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 27, 1959—May 21, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Deborah Dempsey, age 63, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Deborah was born July 27, 1959, in Albany, NY, to the late Curtis and Lillian Dempster and she was the youngest of six children.

Throughout her life, Deborah, fondly known as Deb, worked in various fields, including as a school bus driver, dental assistant and server. In her earlier years, she found joy in the vibrant atmosphere of New York City. She was in the process of writing a book about her experiences there. Deb later lived in New Jersey for a time before eventually settling in Florida. She later moved back to Glens Falls to be closer to her family. After enduring several Northeastern winters, she had plans to return to Florida.

Deb had a deep love for all animals and proudly supported The National Wildlife Foundation. Her beloved rescue cats, Big Red and Anakin, were her family.

In addition to her parents, Deb was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Dempster Jr., her niece, Paulette Dempster, and her nephew, Richard Dempster Jr.

She is survived by her siblings: Sharon McManus (Charles), Elaine Bush (John), Richard Dempster Sr (Diana), and Jeffery Dempster; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Mike at Community Action for his assistance to Deb during her time in Glens Falls and Baker Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on June 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Albany Rural Cemetery, where Deborah will be laid to rest next to her mother and grandparents.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.